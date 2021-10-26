Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A preliminary report on the derailment of an Amtrak train in north-central Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens more gave no information on the cause of the accident, but said the train’s emergency brakes were activated and that Amtrak estimated the damage at $22 million.

The National Transportation Safety Board's report issued Tuesday said the westbound Empire Builder was carrying 154 people when it derailed on Sept. 25 just west of Joplin, Montana. Forty-four passengers and crew were taken to local hospitals with injuries, the report said.