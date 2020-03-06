Cass-Clay recalls 1% milk pending state investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Cass-Clay Creamery has recalled 1% milk that may have been contaminated with a sanitizing agent that's used to sterilize and clean equipment, the state department of agriculture said Friday.

The milk being recalled was produced at the company's plant in Fargo and was distributed to stores throughout North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The recall includes 1% low-fat milk with a best by date of March 19 and a time stamp between 16:30 and 17:30.

Customers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said it is investigating. Inspectors are also conducting a more in-depth investigation to confirm that no other products are affected and that corrective measures are in place.

Consumers who drank the milk and are having lasting symptoms are advised to seek medical care and report the event to the state agriculture department.