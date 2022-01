BALDWIN – In the spirit of the “Season of Giving,” folks throughout Lake County were thought of during the Christmas season by patrons and members of Peacock VFW Post 5315, with the gift of good.

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle full of boxes and bags of non-perishable food items were delivered to Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin, by volunteers Terry and Cindy Hemmeke.

Cindy said the collection for food was a collaborative effort on behalf of the VFW, with Ruth Tahtinen, who spearheaded the food drive, post commander Dave Woodman and others.

“We have been collecting since the first of December. We had signs at the hall saying we were collecting non-perishable food for the pantry. During our shuffleboard leagues on Sundays, people kept bringing bags of food. We are happy to do this,” Cindy said.

Someone was even generous to give a check for a few hundred dollars, asking organizers of the food drive to shop for food items to donate with the money, she added.

Lynne Mills, director of the Bread of Life Food Pantry, was thankful and thrilled with the support to the community.

“This is fabulous. We are so thankful. As fast as we get food, it goes,” Mills said, explaining the need for food is especially critical this past year, with the pantry having provided for 2,500 more people than the previous year.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry, located near the rectory of St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin, distributes food to those in need from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday.