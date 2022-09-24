Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 23, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 12:26 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.
A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel into a waiting SUV.