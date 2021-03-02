Carbon monoxide would be stored underground in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An Iowa company is leading a $2 billion effort to capture carbon monoxide from Midwestern ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota where it would be buried deep underground.

The greenhouse gas is generated during the fermentation process and contributes to climate change when it's released into the atmosphere.

Summit Carbon Solutions' project would gather carbon monoxide from at least 17 ethanol plants and pipe it to North Dakota where it would be injected into wells and stored underground.

The carbon monoxide would be compressed into liquid form at the ethanol plants where feeder pipelines would send it to a larger pipeline that would extend across the Upper Midwest to North Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

According to Summit, the project has the potential to capture and store up to 10 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which it said would be the equivalent to taking 2 million cars off the road.

Ethanol plants in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa plan to participate.