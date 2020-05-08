Car-bound protesters call for plan to reopen Philadelphia

A counter-protester beats on the hood of a car as he is pushed back after blocking a drive-by rally to reopen the country and economy outside City Hall in Philadelphia, Friday, May 8, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dozens of people drove their vehicles repeatedly around Philadelphia City Hall on Friday to protest government-mandated business closures imposed as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The caravan was led by a pickup truck with a flag promoting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in the bed, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Other cars had American flags poking out the windows and signs reading “Reopen PA now!” and “Working Lives Matter.”

Organizers had encouraged participants to remain in their cars and most generally did, although a handful of protesters carried signs and flags around City Hall. The vehicles were also greeted by counterprotesters, some of whom attempted to halt traffic but were stopped by police.

A group called “ReOpen Philadelphia” organized the event to call on city leaders to lay out a timeline for reopening businesses, houses of worship and other establishments that were shuttered to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.