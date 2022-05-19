Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol VASILISA STEPANENKO and LORI HINNANT, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 6:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in the mirror and turns off her camera in Mariupol, Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A Ukrainian medical evacuation helicopter lands in front of Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Emergency personnel work on an injured person with Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Two injured Russian soldiers, left and right, arrive at a hospital to be treated on March 10, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine. "They will not be as kind to us as we'll be to them," Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, says about treating the soldiers. "But I couldn't do otherwise. They are prisoners of war." (Yuliia Paievska via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, closes the eyes of a boy that died on Feb. 26, 2022, Mariupol, Ukraine. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 In this 2018 photo provided by the Invictus Games Team Ukraine, Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, pauses in the pool during trials in Kyiv, Ukraine. Taira was a member of the Ukraine Invictus Games for military veterans, where she was set to compete in archery and swimming. Invictus said she was a military medic from 2018 to 2020 but has since been demobilized. (Invictus Games Team Ukraine via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 In this 2018 photo provided by the Invictus Games Team Ukraine, Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, speaks to the media during trials in Kyiv, Ukraine. Taira was a member of the Ukraine Invictus Games for military veterans, where she was set to compete in archery and swimming. Invictus said she was a military medic from 2018 to 2020 but has since been demobilized. (Invictus Games Team Ukraine via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, assists as a serviceman is brought in on a stretcher on Feb. 24, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, and other medical personnel bandage the head of an injured serviceman Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, watches as emergency personnel try to save the life of a man on March 2, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, watches as a brother and sister are brought to a hospital after their parents were killed in Russian shelling on Feb. 26, 2022, in Mariupol, Ukraine. The boy later died. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, and her driver Serhiy sit in a vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine on March 9, 2022. She last appeared on March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face. Using a body camera, she recorded her team's frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death. (Yuliia Paievska via AP) Yuliia Paievska/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail, smuggled out to the world in a tampon. Now she is in Russian hands, at a time when Mariupol itself is on the verge of falling.
Yuliia Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira, a moniker from the nickname she chose in the World of Warcraft video game. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. She got the harrowing clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as they left in a rare humanitarian convoy.
Written By
VASILISA STEPANENKO and LORI HINNANT