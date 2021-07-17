Cannes to award Palme d'Or as selected by Spike Lee jury JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 12:23 a.m.
1 of12 Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, poses with jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, from left, Melanie Laurent and Jessica Hausner at the premiere of the film 'Annette' and the opening ceremony of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Director Asghar Farhadi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Hero' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Mathieu Giombini, from left, Hadje Fatime Ngoua, Rihane Khalil Alio, director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Bria Gomdigue and producer Florence Stern pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Lingui' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Vincent Lindon, from left, director Julia Ducournau, Agathe Rousselle, Garance Marillier and Lais Salameh pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Titane' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Memoria' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Elodie Frege poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Benedetta' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, July 9, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Stillwater’ at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Director Sean Baker, from left, Bree Elrod, Simon Rex, Brittney Rodriguez, and Chris Bergoch pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Red Rocket' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d'Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee.
Cannes' closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year's Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.