Campus dairy store pausing operations as sales dip to virus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A sweet-treat fixture on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus is pausing its operations with fewer students around due to the coronavirus.

The MSU Dairy Store — popular for its ice cream — closed its doors Friday but looks forward to resuming operations when economic conditions permit, WLNS-TV reported.

Michigan State students are taking fall classes virtually after the school announced last month that it is going online this semester.

The dairy store has been offering curbside service for a few months, but that is expected to be halted Monday. Michigan State’s Dairy Plant which makes ice cream and cheese sold at the store also is pausing operations, according to the Lansing State Journal.

WILX-TV reported this week that Agriculture and Natural Resources Dean Ron Hendrick said the COVID-19 virus had cost the store about 75% of its business during a peak time.

“Normally by winter we’re about half of our summer high, and so we’re just not in a position where we’re able to sustain the operation of the store,” Hendrick said.

The store also is popular with families and others visiting the campus. Student Arianna Finn said its closure is upsetting.

“I’m going to miss it. I hope that (the closing is) not forever,” Finn told WLNS-TV. “The ice cream is some of the best I ever had. I don’t think it tastes like any of the kind you can get off campus.”