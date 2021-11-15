Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 12:49 a.m.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world's highest rates of immunization against COVID-19.
The program allows visitors to skip quarantine measures if they are fully vaccinated, test negative 72 hours before they enter the country and test negative upon their arrival.