California's recall ballot is set, but GOP strategy isn't KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 6 p.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, California Republican Party chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson listens as lawyers present their arguments for and against a recently approved state law before the California Supreme Court in Sacramento, Calif. Voters will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him. Patterson and her allies want the party to unite behind one candidate. But activists and those tapped into the grassroots energy say it would be a mistake. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, envelopes containing ballots are shown at a San Francisco Department of Elections at a voting center in San Francisco. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote for to replace him. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, speaks during a news conference in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him, Faulconer is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE — In this July 9, 2021 file photo Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him, Jenner is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo Republican Doug Ose speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him, Ose is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. One served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, of Rocklin, a Republican candidate for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election, campaigns for school choice outside a charter school in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Californians will start receiving ballots next month asking if Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat should be recalled and if so, who they want to vote to replace him, Kiley is one of several high-profile Republicans, who are running to replace Newsom. The CAGOP's executive committee will meet Saturday July 24, 2021 and decide whether to let an endorsement move forward. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s recall ballot is finally set, but the Republican party is still determining its best strategy for winning the governor's office in one of the nation's most Democratic states.
With less than a month until ballots start showing up in voters' mailboxes for the Sept. 14 election, the GOP has no clear favorite and must decide whether to unite behind one candidate in the bid to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. If the party does, it carries the risk of alienating supporters of the hopefuls who don't get the nod and depressing turnout.
