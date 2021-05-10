California's governor: Rebates of up to $1,100 per household

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of poor and middle-class Californians would get tax rebates of up to $1,100 under a proposal unveiled Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, as part of a broader pandemic recovery plan made possible by an eye-popping $75 billion budget surplus.
Individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 a year would get a $600 payment. All households making up to $75,000 with at least one child, including immigrants in the country illegally who file taxes, would get an extra $500 payment.