California prisoner dies from injuries in June attack

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — An inmate at a prison in California's Central Valley has died, two months after he was attacked by another inmate, state corrections officials said Monday.

William Pratt, 61, died from his injuries last Friday at an outside long-term care facility, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabillitation.

Pratt was repeatedly struck in the head and face by another prisoner on June 8 at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, officials said.

Pratt was serving a nine-year sentence from Los Angeles County for assault with a deadly weapon.

Helder Almeida was under investigation for the death, authorities said.

Älmeida was admitted to prison from Contra Costa County in February.

He was serving two years and eight months for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possessing, making or selling metal knuckles, being a felon or addict in possession of a gun and possession of an assault weapon, officials said.