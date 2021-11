BOSTON (AP) — A California parent was sentenced Wednesday to six weeks in prison and 250 hours of community service in connection with the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Homayoun Zadeh, 60, of Calabasas, was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution and a $20,000 fine in Boston federal court. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of filing a false tax return as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He'll report to the federal Bureau of Prisons Dec. 7.