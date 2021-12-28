California man gets second life term for synagogue attack ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 4:44 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Defendant John Earnest listens during testimony by witness Oscar Stewart during Earnest's preliminary hearing, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court in San Diego. Earnest has been sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File) John Gibbins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - A San Diego county sheriff's deputy stands in front of the Poway Chabad Synagogue Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. John T. Earnest has been sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, John T. Earnest appears for his arraignment hearing in San Diego. Earnest has been sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File) Nelvin C. Cepeda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court.
John T. Earnest declined to speak in a courtroom full of victims, families and congregants. In state court, his attorney said he wanted to speak but a judge refused, saying he didn't want to give a platform for his hate-filled speech.