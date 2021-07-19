California launches largest free school lunch program in US JOCELYN GECKER, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 10:41 a.m.
1 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, Tomoko Cho, Aldrin Agrabantes, April Thomas, and Marisel Dominguez, pre-package hundreds of free school lunches in plastic bags on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, April Thomas, Marisel Dominguez, Tomoko Cho, and Aldrin Agrabantes pre-package hundreds of free school lunches in plastic bags on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District Food Service manager Rosa Garcia checks food stocks in a walk-in freezer for free school meals on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Marisel Dominguez, right, distributes free school meals on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers, Tomoko Cho, left, and Aldrin Agrabantes help parent Celia Contreras load her free school lunches in to her vehicle on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service workers from left, April Thomas, Tomoko Cho, left, and Aldrin Agrabantes distribute school lunches on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Marisel Dominguez, left, distributes free school lunches on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Los Angeles Unified School District food service worker Marisel Dominguez, left, distributes free school lunches and a weekend box to parent Ernesto Cortes on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Parent Ernesto Cortes manages to carry his children's free school lunches and a weekend family box, after picking them up on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Los Angeles Unified School District's Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Parent Ernesto Cortes walks away with his children's free school lunches and a weekend box, after picking them up on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Los Angeles Unified School District's Liechty Middle School in Los Angeles. Flush with cash from an unexpected budget surplus, California is launching the nation's largest statewide universal free lunch program. When classrooms open for the fall term, every one of California's 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family's income. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When classrooms in California reopen for the fall term, all 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family’s income.
The undertaking, made possible by an unexpected budget surplus, will be the largest free student lunch program in the country. School officials, lawmakers, anti-hunger organizations and parents are applauding it as a pioneering way to prevent the stigma of accepting free lunches and feed more hungry children.