California governor cancels trip to climate conference

Jeff Chiu/AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday abruptly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference because of unspecified “family obligations,” according to a spokeswoman in his office.

Newsom was scheduled to attend the event next week in Glasgow, Scotland, to highlight his administration's climate change actions. That includes a proposed ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035, a ban on all oil drilling by 2045 and outlawing the sale of new gas-powered lawn equipment by 2024 or whenever state regulators determine is feasible.