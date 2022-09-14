California governor OKs mental health courts for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With more than 100,000 people living on the streets, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program the first-term governor describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel.
Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act on Wednesday. It would let family members, first responders and others ask a judge to draw up a treatment plan for someone diagnosed with certain disorders, including schizophrenia. Those who refuse could be placed under a conservatorship and ordered to comply.