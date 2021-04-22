California goes from worst to first in virus infections BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 8:21 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just a few months ago, California was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. Hospitals in Los Angeles were drowning in patients, and ambulances were idling outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.
The death count was staggering — so many that morgues filled and refrigerated trucks were brought in to handle the overflow.