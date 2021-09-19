California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 2:27 p.m.
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Hot, dry weather on Sunday added to the challenges facing California firefighters who are battling to keep flames from driving further into a grove of ancient sequoias, where the base of the world’s tallest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.
Fire officials warned that stronger winds were also contributing to “critical fire conditions” in the area of the KNP Complex, two lightning-sparked blazes that merged on the western side of Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada.