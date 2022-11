SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a 75-year-old California physician of prescribed an opioids and other powerful drugs to a patient who didn't need them and who eventually died of an overdose, prosecutors said.

While running a pain management clinic in Santa Rosa, Thomas Keller prescribed drugs “in dosages that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and was for no legitimate medical need,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.