California deputy charged with sexual assault of inmates

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California jail deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting two female inmates while they were in custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Arcadio Rodriguez, an Orange County sheriff's deputy, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual battery and a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a confined consenting adult, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Rodriguez also pleaded not guilty to possessing a cellphone inside a jail, the statement said.