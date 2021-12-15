California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:28 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleanup was under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides.
The National Weather Service reported remarkable rainfall, including 11 inches (28 centimeters) over 72 hours at Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco.