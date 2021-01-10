https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/California-boy-charged-with-stabbing-death-of-his-15860067.php
California boy charged with stabbing death of his father
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A California boy was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father to death inside a home.
The boy is a minor and was not identified following his arrest in Brentwood Saturday, the East Bay Times reports.
Police were called to a residence at 9:43 a.m. and found a 37-year-old man who had suffered multiple stab wounds.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
The man's son fled the scene after the stabbing but was located and taken into custody about a block away, police said.
Officers recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing, police said.
View Comments