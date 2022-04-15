California COVID cases up, but no plans to add restrictions DON THOMPSON, Associated Press April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 4:01 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Patrons eat indoors at Philippe the Original restaurant in Los Angeles, Friday. Feb. 25, 2022. Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, told The Associated Press, Thursday, April 14, 2022, that California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite an anticipated rise in coronavirus cases primarily due to a new highly transmissible omicron variant. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, speaks with Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 26, 2021. Ghaly told The Associated Press that California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite an anticipated rise in coronavirus cases primarily due to a new highly transmissible omicron variant. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, poses for a photo at his office in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 14, 2022. Ghaly told The Associated Press that California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite an anticipated rise in coronavirus cases, primarily due to a new highly transmissible omicron variant. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, poses for a photo at his office in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 14, 2022. Ghaly told The Associated Press that California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite an anticipated rise in coronavirus cases, primarily due to a new highly transmissible omicron variant. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite a rise in coronavirus cases primarily due to the new highly transmissible omicron variant BA.2, the state's top health official says.
The most populous state has seen “some slow but noticeable increase in our case rates” in the last 10 days, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. California's slower increase contrasts with some other parts of the country, especially the Northeast.