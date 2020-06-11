Cadets return to Coast Guard Academy, with virus precautions

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Some of the cadets who were sent home in March have returned to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where they are being monitored for signs of the coronavirus as they prepare for summer training assignments.

More than 200 members of the class of 2021 returned to the New London campus on Saturday, The Day reported.

All of them were tested for COVID-19 and so far only one has tested positive, academy spokesman Cmdr. Dave Milne said. That cadet is in isolation away from the barracks. Eight other cadets who had contact with the infected student also were directed to quarantine in a separate wing of building.

The cadets all will be tested again before leaving the academy in two weeks for their summer training. During their time in New London, the cadets are not allowed to leave the academy grounds and must wear a mask when they leave their rooms, except when they are exercising.

As precautions against the virus, the academy has staggered mealtimes and arranged for cadets to sit in small groups in different areas of the cafeteria.

Second-year and third-year cadets will return to campus later this month. First-year students are expected in July.

The academy enrolls over 1,000 cadets, who attend the school tuition-free and graduate as officers with a Bachelor of Science degree and a requirement to spend five years in the service.