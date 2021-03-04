COVID vaccine eligibility expands to those 50 and older

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People ages 50 and older in Mississippi are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Tate Reeves said.

The Republican governor announced the news Thursday on Twitter.

“Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy,” he said. “Or keep watching http://covidvaccine.UMC.edu for drive-through appointments statewide!”

Vaccinations in Mississippi are also currently available for staff at K-12 schools, first responders, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

As of Thursday, 443,535 people in Mississippi had received one or more doses of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. The entire state has a population of around 3 million.