COVID-19 vaccine equity group to meet secretly again

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s coronavirus vaccine equity group is meeting in secret Thursday after a different closed-door session in which some members questioned how health officials will put the group’s recommendations into practice.

State health officials created the Vaccine Advisory Committee to help decide who should be inoculated next against the coronavirus after health care workers, senior care residents and workers, teachers and seniors.

The group’s meetings were public until this week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. State officials say the committee finished its official work last Thursday, sending recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority, and the latest sessions are not subject to public meetings law.

State officials said Tuesday’s meeting would be to “discuss implementation issues” but later changed the agenda to list only “debrief and evaluation.” The group on Tuesday discussed vaccine access, information access and the need to combat disinformation, according to a summary provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

The summary also listed a few bigger-picture questions, such as, “How will OHA demonstrate to community how racial equity is guiding vaccine distribution?”

Thursday’s meeting will be an “unofficial wrap-up,” said Erica Heartquist, a health authority spokeswoman. The health authority said it will not record the meeting, take minutes or put together a transcript.

Oregon created the advisory committee with a stated purpose to start deconstructing the kind of “structural racism” that created the glaring disparities in coronavirus infection rates between whites and people of color.

The committee held eight meetings in January that were all public, with recordings published online and in all or most cases streamed live.