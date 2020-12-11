COVID-19 concerns prompt cancelation of ISU spring break

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University students won't be getting a spring break next year after all because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of months after saying that the students at the campus in Normal would have be getting a break in the spring 2021 semester, ISU President Larry Dietz sent out a letter informing students and faculty about the change in plans.

As with other schools that have modified or canceled breaks, Dietz said in a message that the decision was made “at the urging of state officials” out of concern that students traveling home and then coming back could cause the virus to spread on campus and in the community.

According to the school, the spring semester will begin on Jan. 11. Then, the planned four-day break will give way personal days on March 9-10 and reading days for two days following the last day of spring classes on April 28.

The school says a host of facilities will remain open during that time, including dining centers, residence halls, the Student Fitness Center, the Bone Student Center and Student Health Services. So, too, will other offices that provide university services and academic support units

ISU President Larry Dietz