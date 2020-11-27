https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-115-BanLateAbort-All-100-15757523.php
Colorado: Ban Late-Term Abortions (Exempt medical need)
3275 of 3276 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,292,676 - 41 percent
x-No, 1,859,307 - 59 percent
