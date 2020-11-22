https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-115-BanLateAbort-All-100-15745992.php
CO-115-BanLateAbort-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Colorado: Ban Late-Term Abortions (Exempt medical need)
100 percent
Yes, 1,292,476 - 41 percent
x-No, 1,859,095 - 59 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
6
Michigan man dies after struggling with arresting officers
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.