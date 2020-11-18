https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-115-BanLateAbort-All-100-15735856.php
Colorado: Ban Late-Term Abortions (Exempt medical need)
100 percent
Yes, 1,292,460 - 41 percent
x-No, 1,859,071 - 59 percent
