https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-113-NatlPopVote-All-100-15756061.php
CO-113-NatlPopVote-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Colorado: National Popular Vote (Join Interstate Compact)
3275 of 3276 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,644,565 - 52 percent
No, 1,498,372 - 48 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
2
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
3
Get this VIZIO 70 inch TV for under $500 for Black Friday
-
4
Fatal train collision
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.