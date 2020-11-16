https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-113-NatlPopVote-All-100-15729967.php
CO-113-NatlPopVote-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Colorado: National Popular Vote (Join Interstate Compact)
3067 of 3276 precincts reporting - 94 percent
x-Yes, 1,644,375 - 52 percent
No, 1,498,140 - 48 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
2 slain on US 395 in Sierra identified as Burbank couple
-
5
Road Commission program will help fund local roads
-
6
As virus mutes Dubai nightlife, Filipino bands feel the pain
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "911, where's your emergency?"
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.