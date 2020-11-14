https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-113-NatlPopVote-All-100-15727175.php
CO-113-NatlPopVote-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Colorado: National Popular Vote (Join Interstate Compact)
3067 of 3276 precincts reporting - 94 percent
x-Yes, 1,644,375 - 52 percent
No, 1,498,140 - 48 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
4
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
5
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.