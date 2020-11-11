https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CO-113-NatlPopVote-All-100-15718644.php
Colorado: National Popular Vote (Join Interstate Compact)
2982 of 3276 precincts reporting - 91 percent
x-Yes, 1,599,958 - 52 percent
No, 1,467,538 - 48 percent
