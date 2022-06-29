CEO and Florida museum part ways following Basquiat raid

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Museum of Art has parted ways with its CEO in the days after the FBI raided the Florida museum and seized more than two dozen paintings attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that are the subjects of an investigation into possible wire fraud and conspiracy.
The museum's board of trustees is “extremely concerned" about the exhibition of 25 paintings whose authenticity has been challenged, as well as an “inappropriate" email former CEO and director Aaron De Groft sent to an academic art expert when she asked that her name not be used in promoting the works, Cynthia Brumback, the museum board's chair said in an emailed statement Tuesday night.