CEO: Italy-made Sputnik V aimed for EU market, if approved COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 1:56 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — The head of a Swiss pharmaceutical company said Wednesday that hopes behind a deal with Russia to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Italy are to sell it to EU countries, if regulators approve the jab.
“That is not the goal, it is a wish,’’ Adienne founder and president Antonio Francesco Di Naro told The Associated Press on Wednesday.