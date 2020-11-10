https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-StHou-Trend-15715416.php
CA-StHou-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the State
Assembly elections in California.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|49
|8
|0
|Leading
|11
|11
|1
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|60
|19
|1
|Current
|61
|18
|1
AP Elections 11-10-2020 06:40
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Pfizer, Carnival rise; Biogen, Newmont fall
-
4
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
5
Alabama man charged with murder in Tennessee disappearance
-
6
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.