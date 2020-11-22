https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-Trend-15746162.php
CA-House-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the U.S.
House elections in California.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|42
|9
|0
|Leading
|0
|2
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|42
|11
|0
|Current
|45
|8
|0
AP Elections 11-22-2020 08:40
