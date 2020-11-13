https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-Trend-15723642.php
CA-House-Trend
The Associated PressUpdated
Here is a summary of the latest, unofficial results of the U.S.
House elections in California.
|Dem
|GOP
|Oth
|Won
|42
|8
|0
|Leading
|0
|3
|0
|Holdovers
|0
|0
|0
|—————————————
|Trend
|42
|11
|0
|Current
|45
|8
|0
AP Elections 11-12-2020 17:40
