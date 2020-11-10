https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-8-elected-15716228.php
CA-House-8-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Jay Obernolte, GOP, elected U.S. House, District 8,
California.
AP Elections 11-10-2020 09:26
