https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-4-elected-15714578.php
CA-House-4-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Tom McClintock, GOP, elected U.S. House, District
4, California.
AP Elections 11-09-2020 18:11
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Alabama man charged with murder in Tennessee disappearance
-
8
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Department Programs & Initiatives
-
10
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.