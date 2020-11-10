https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-4-Cnty-15715251.php
CA-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Kennedy
|McClntc
|Alpine
|5
|5
|470
|257
|Amador
|30
|30
|8,250
|13,816
|Calaveras
|29
|28
|10,137
|16,341
|ElDorado
|202
|202
|50,537
|62,194
|Fresno
|7
|7
|1,917
|5,989
|Madera
|12
|12
|5,250
|10,304
|Mariposa
|25
|24
|4,158
|5,879
|Nevada
|10
|5
|4,448
|1,312
|Placer
|87
|75
|77,096
|81,485
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|12,036
|17,554
|Totals
|480
|461
|174,299
|215,131
AP Elections 11-10-2020 06:05
View Comments