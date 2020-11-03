https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-4-Cnty-15697718.php
CA-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Kennedy
|McClntc
|Alpine
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Amador
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Calaveras
|29
|0
|0
|0
|ElDorado
|202
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Madera
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Mariposa
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Placer
|87
|0
|0
|0
|Tuolumne
|73
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|480
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-03-2020 10:05
