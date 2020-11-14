https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-39-elected-15726643.php
CA-House-39-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Young Kim, GOP, elected U.S. House, District 39,
California.
AP Elections 11-13-2020 17:36
Most Popular
-
1
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
2
Sheriff race won by Richard L. Martin
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
5
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Honoring those who have served
-
7
Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies in UK held in custody
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.