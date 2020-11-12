CA-House-39-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 39.

TP PR Cisneros Kim LosAngeles 69 65 44,708 37,634 Orange 264 260 103,468 113,354 SanBernard 36 36 16,149 17,497 Totals 369 361 164,325 168,485

