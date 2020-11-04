https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-31-elected-15700165.php
CA-House-31-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Pete Aguilar, Dem, elected U.S. House, District 31,
California.
AP Elections 11-03-2020 23:19
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
2
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
-
3
Evart resident strikes it rich with hunting and fishing
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
MASSMAN: The final goodbye is always the toughest
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.