CA-House-21-Cnty
The Associated PressUpdated
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 21.
|TP
|PR
|Cox
|Valadao
|Fresno
|136
|120
|27,528
|29,212
|Kern
|225
|114
|22,286
|14,546
|Kings
|96
|92
|15,811
|25,906
|Tulare
|34
|26
|2,699
|2,686
|Totals
|491
|352
|68,324
|72,350
AP Elections 11-11-2020 17:20
