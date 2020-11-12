https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/CA-House-20-Cnty-15720604.php
CA-House-20-Cnty
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for U.S. House District 20.
|TP
|PR
|Panetta
|Gorman
|Monterey
|188
|178
|116,817
|38,852
|SanBenito
|54
|52
|18,420
|9,265
|SantaClara
|11
|4
|4,858
|1,506
|SantaCruz
|114
|105
|88,886
|18,802
|Totals
|367
|339
|228,981
|68,425
AP Elections 11-11-2020 17:20
