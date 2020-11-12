CA-House-20-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 20.

TP PR Panetta Gorman Monterey 188 178 116,817 38,852 SanBenito 54 52 18,420 9,265 SantaClara 11 4 4,858 1,506 SantaCruz 114 105 88,886 18,802 Totals 367 339 228,981 68,425

AP Elections 11-11-2020 17:20